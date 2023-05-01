Could FuelCell Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FCEL) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 8.83 million shares of the FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) were traded, and its beta was 3.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $766.80M. FCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.50, offering almost -192.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.85% since then. We note from FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.04 million.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0550 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.37% year-to-date, but still down -7.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is -32.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 72.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.41 day(s).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

FuelCell Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.43 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect FuelCell Energy Inc. to make $33.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.38 million and $43.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.20%. FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -22.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 07 and June 12.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, and 47.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.85%. FuelCell Energy Inc. stock is held by 352 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.10% of the shares, which is about 12.56 million shares worth $34.92 million.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund, with 2.58% or 10.45 million shares worth $29.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.