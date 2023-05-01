Could Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.77 million shares of the Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.78, and it changed around -$0.32 or -2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.89B. FSLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.08, offering almost -22.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.62% since then. We note from Fastly Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

Fastly Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FSLY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fastly Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) trade information

Instantly FSLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.11 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 80.46% year-to-date, but still down -10.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) is -10.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSLY is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $26.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) estimates and forecasts

Fastly Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 72.46 percent over the past six months and at a 57.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $116.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Fastly Inc. to make $118.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $102.38 million and $102.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.40%. Fastly Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

FSLY Dividends

Fastly Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.29% of Fastly Inc. shares, and 67.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.25%. Fastly Inc. stock is held by 326 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.65% of the shares, which is about 3.36 million shares worth $27.53 million.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund, with 2.25% or 2.85 million shares worth $23.36 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.