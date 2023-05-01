ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.01M. CFRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $363.20, offering almost -18243.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.55% since then. We note from ContraFect Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

ContraFect Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CFRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ContraFect Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$10.83 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

Instantly CFRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.9400 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.22% year-to-date, but still up 7.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is -13.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFRX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -253.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

ContraFect Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -85.21 percent over the past six months and at a 87.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.00%. ContraFect Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -183.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.70% per year for the next five years.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.53% of ContraFect Corporation shares, and 8.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.09%. ContraFect Corporation stock is held by 42 institutions, with Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 5300.0 shares worth $40704.0.

iShares Micro Cap ETF, with 0.21% or 3257.0 shares worth $11301.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.