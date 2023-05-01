Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Shares Might Go Down -58.21% This Year

In the last trading session, 3.63 million shares of the Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around $0.1 or 4.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $986.50M. COMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.88, offering almost -194.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.37% since then. We note from Compass Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Compass Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended COMP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Compass Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Instantly COMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.12 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.43% year-to-date, but still down -24.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is -23.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COMP is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $5.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -145.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Compass Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.01 percent over the past six months and at a 64.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $905.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Compass Inc. to make $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.4 billion and $2.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.00%.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.44% of Compass Inc. shares, and 64.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.56%. Compass Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Jan 30, 2023, it held 2.41% of the shares, which is about 10.6 million shares worth $42.6 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 1.93% or 8.51 million shares worth $19.82 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.