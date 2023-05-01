Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 11.6 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.79, and it changed around -$0.38 or -0.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.54B. COIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $132.81, offering almost -146.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.35% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.53 million.

Coinbase Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended COIN as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.51 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 51.99% year-to-date, but still down -8.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is -17.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COIN is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -271.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Coinbase Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.12 percent over the past six months and at a 64.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.80% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $220k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc. to make $180k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $434.61k and $333.29k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -49.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -46.00%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.13% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares, and 55.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.66%. Coinbase Global Inc. stock is held by 814 institutions, with ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.29% of the shares, which is about 7.87 million shares worth $531.85 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.38% or 4.36 million shares worth $154.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.