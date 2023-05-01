CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Share Price Might Move Down By -42.42%

In the last trading session, 7.25 million shares of the CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) were traded, and its beta was 3.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.91, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $309.59M. CLSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.77, offering almost -98.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.5% since then. We note from CleanSpark Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.99 million.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.28 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 91.67% year-to-date, but still up 1.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 44.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLSK is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -206.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

CleanSpark Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.68 percent over the past six months and at a -262.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect CleanSpark Inc. to make $54.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $41.64 million and $31.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 74.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.70%.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.39% of CleanSpark Inc. shares, and 33.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.61%. CleanSpark Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 39.96% of the shares, which is about 1.95 million shares worth $3.97 million.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with 21.85% or 1.06 million shares worth $2.94 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.