China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.59M. SXTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -1900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.0% since then. We note from China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 406.75K.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Instantly SXTC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2890 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.32% year-to-date, but still up 23.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is -9.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2570.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.60%.

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.80% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 0.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.44%. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 1333.0 shares worth $522.0.