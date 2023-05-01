China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.6 million shares of the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) were traded, and its beta was -0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around $0.11 or 13.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.80M. CJJD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -996.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.68% since then. We note from China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9497 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.38% year-to-date, but still down -0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is -78.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CJJD is forecast to be at a low of $84.00 and a high of $84.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9445.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9445.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $145.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. to make $145.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2014.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.70%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 61.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 12.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.05% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares, and 2.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.70%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 3930.0 shares worth $29317.0.