Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.11, and it changed around $1.62 or 24.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $218.19M. CDLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.58, offering almost -400.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.31% since then. We note from Cardlytics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Cardlytics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CDLX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cardlytics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Instantly CDLX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.01 on Friday, 04/28/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.29% year-to-date, but still up 33.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is 173.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.10, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -32.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDLX is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 1.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Cardlytics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.25 percent over the past six months and at a 16.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -57.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cardlytics Inc. to make $71.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $67.93 million and $75.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.40%. Cardlytics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -248.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 44.10% per year for the next five years.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.96% of Cardlytics Inc. shares, and 90.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.46%. Cardlytics Inc. stock is held by 186 institutions, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.09% of the shares, which is about 5.42 million shares worth $42.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.09% or 2.72 million shares worth $21.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $7.1 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $5.86 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.