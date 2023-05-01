Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO): Decline Of -503.45% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $591.60M. CANO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.75, offering almost -740.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.48% since then. We note from Cano Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.03 million.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.57% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.69%. We can see from the shorts that 26.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANO is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -503.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Cano Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.63 percent over the past six months and at a -2,900.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $810.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Cano Health Inc. to make $808.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $704.34 million and $689.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.30%.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.61% of Cano Health Inc. shares, and 52.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.07%. Cano Health Inc. stock is held by 239 institutions, with JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.15% of the shares, which is about 5.68 million shares worth $7.78 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 1.94% or 5.13 million shares worth $7.03 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.