Can New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 4.23 million shares of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.82, and it changed around $0.13 or 1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.64B. NYCB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.02, offering almost -1.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.3% since then. We note from New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.04 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NYCB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.97 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.87% year-to-date, but still up 18.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 20.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYCB is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

New York Community Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.71 percent over the past six months and at a -1.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $752.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect New York Community Bancorp Inc. to make $757.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $359 million and $340.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 109.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 122.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.10%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 5.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.30% per year for the next five years.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 6.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, and 57.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.80%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 621 institutions, with iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 2.93% of the shares, which is about 21.19 million shares worth $188.12 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.70% or 19.53 million shares worth $167.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.