Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.01 or 6.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.41M. BRQS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.06, offering almost -2654.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.64% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2777 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.07% year-to-date, but still down -22.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -11.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borqs Technologies Inc. to make $73.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.30%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.90% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares, and 6.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.36%. Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 1.23 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.24% or 0.35 million shares worth $77955.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7860.0 shares worth $1750.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.