Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.0 or 4.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.30M. BSFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.68, offering almost -1300.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.33% since then. We note from Blue Star Foods Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1303 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.74% year-to-date, but still down -0.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -20.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Blue Star Foods Corp. to make $3.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.80%.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.38% of Blue Star Foods Corp. shares, and 2.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.49%.