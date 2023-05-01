Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF): Decline Of -115.52% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 5.79 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) were traded, and its beta was 3.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $361.20M. BITF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.21, offering almost -176.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.24% since then. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.62 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2350 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 163.64% year-to-date, but still up 11.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 22.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BITF is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.43 percent over the past six months and at a 93.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.12% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares, and 16.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.26%. Bitfarms Ltd. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Jan 30, 2023, it held 3.92% of the shares, which is about 8.55 million shares worth $8.43 million.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, with 1.32% or 2.88 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.