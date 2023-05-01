Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 3.58 million shares of the Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.64M. BRDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.90, offering almost -1257.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Bird Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.30 million.

Bird Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BRDS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bird Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1583 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.86% year-to-date, but still down -7.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is -45.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRDS is forecast to be at a low of $0.40 and a high of $0.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -185.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -185.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bird Global Inc. to make $68.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.98 million and $76.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.40%.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.20% of Bird Global Inc. shares, and 55.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.45%. Bird Global Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 6.40% of the shares, which is about 18.33 million shares worth $3.71 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.22% or 6.36 million shares worth $1.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.