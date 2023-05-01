Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 6.34 million shares of the Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $214.97M. BNGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.35, offering almost -530.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.25% since then. We note from Bionano Genomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.21 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8037 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.88% year-to-date, but still up 1.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -35.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNGO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -986.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -334.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Bionano Genomics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.92 percent over the past six months and at a 13.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Bionano Genomics Inc. to make $8.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.7 million and $6.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.50%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.82% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, and 27.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.45%. Bionano Genomics Inc. stock is held by 212 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.59% of the shares, which is about 23.24 million shares worth $15.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.25% or 16.06 million shares worth $11.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.9 million shares worth $6.12 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $4.57 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.