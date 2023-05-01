Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 230.45 million shares of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.50M. BBBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.00, offering almost -27172.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11. We note from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 390.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.28 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2445 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 55.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.73% year-to-date, but still down -63.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -86.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 103.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBBY is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3536.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1718.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -97.86 percent over the past six months and at a -985.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -68.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to make $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.05 billion and $1.46 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 27 and July 03.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, and 11.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.96%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is held by 266 institutions, with iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 1.03% of the shares, which is about 5.76 million shares worth $8.13 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 0.62% or 3.45 million shares worth $8.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.