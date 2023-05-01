AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.06, and it changed around -$0.25 or -4.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $630.30M. ASTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.27, offering almost -182.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.84% since then. We note from AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASTS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.57 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.94% year-to-date, but still up 16.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is -21.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASTS is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -532.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -196.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

AST SpaceMobile Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.42 percent over the past six months and at a -5.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -328.60% in the next quarter.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.39 million and $7.26 million respectively.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 15.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.09% of AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares, and 30.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.08%. AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.40% of the shares, which is about 2.44 million shares worth $11.77 million.

No Street GP LP, with 3.34% or 2.4 million shares worth $11.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hennessy Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $10.15 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $8.52 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.