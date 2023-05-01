Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) Shares Could Drop Up To -71.15%

In the last trading session, 2.06 million shares of the Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.45, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.09B. ARRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.59, offering almost -20.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.35% since then. We note from Array Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.74 million.

Array Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ARRY as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Array Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Instantly ARRY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.92 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.79% year-to-date, but still down -3.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is 4.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARRY is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Array Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.08 percent over the past six months and at a 115.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 32.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $322.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Array Technologies Inc. to make $503.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $300.59 million and $424.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.50%.

Array Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 44.80% per year for the next five years.

ARRY Dividends

Array Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.36% of Array Technologies Inc. shares, and 113.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.51%. Array Technologies Inc. stock is held by 398 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.87% of the shares, which is about 4.33 million shares worth $83.65 million.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund, with 2.44% or 3.68 million shares worth $71.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.