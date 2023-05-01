Are Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 5.65 million shares of the Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.86, and it changed around $1.28 or 4.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.94B. ZION currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.75, offering almost -114.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.06% since then. We note from Zions Bancorporation National Association’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

Zions Bancorporation National Association stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended ZION as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) trade information

Instantly ZION has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.59 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.33% year-to-date, but still down -5.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is -10.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZION is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) estimates and forecasts

Zions Bancorporation National Association share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.72 percent over the past six months and at a -7.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $797.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Zions Bancorporation National Association to make $792.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $765 million and $813.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.40%.

ZION Dividends

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.64. It is important to note, however, that the 5.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, and 86.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.65%. Zions Bancorporation National Association stock is held by 675 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.23% of the shares, which is about 21.08 million shares worth $587.28 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.67% or 9.88 million shares worth $275.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.28 million shares worth $147.09 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.57 million shares worth around $127.2 million, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.