Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.70, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.90M. APLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -26.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.59% since then. We note from Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 412.25K.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APLT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Instantly APLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0900 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 123.68% year-to-date, but still up 79.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) is 103.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APLT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -723.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -135.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.30% in the next quarter.

1 analysts expect Applied Therapeutics Inc. to make $18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.10%.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.07% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 66.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.27%. Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 5.49% of the shares, which is about 2.64 million shares worth $2.67 million.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove, with 3.27% or 1.58 million shares worth $1.75 million as of Jan 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.