Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 129.13 million shares of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $105.45, and it changed around -$4.37 or -3.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1126.53B. AMZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.57, offering almost -38.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $81.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.78% since then. We note from Amazon.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 77.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.62 million.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 110.86 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.54% year-to-date, but still down -1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 5.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Amazon.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.83 percent over the past six months and at a 92.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 255.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 37 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.83 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 36 analysts expect Amazon.com Inc. to make $137.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $121.23 billion and $127.1 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.00%.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.73% of Amazon.com Inc. shares, and 60.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.94%. Amazon.com Inc. stock is held by 5,348 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 263.59 million shares worth $22.14 billion.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund, with 2.00% or 205.18 million shares worth $17.23 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.