Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.87 million shares of the Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.00M. AGFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.40, offering almost -13400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from Agrify Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

Agrify Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AGFY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agrify Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.98 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.93% year-to-date, but still up 7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is 57.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGFY is forecast to be at a low of $0.35 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agrify Corporation to make $14.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.27 million and $26.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -46.00%.

Agrify Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -59.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.58% of Agrify Corporation shares, and 9.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.40%. Agrify Corporation stock is held by 31 institutions, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.95% of the shares, which is about 1.23 million shares worth $0.3 million.

Merlin Capital LLC, with 1.14% or 0.24 million shares worth $56701.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 55404.0 shares worth $13296.0, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 32271.0 shares worth around $7745.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.