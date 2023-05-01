AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 1.39 million shares of the AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.30, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.69M. AGBA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.81, offering almost -413.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.04% since then. We note from AGBA Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 557.72K.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) trade information

Instantly AGBA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.37 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 57.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.35% year-to-date, but still up 3.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) is 22.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47900.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) estimates and forecasts

AGBA Dividends

AGBA Group Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.42% of AGBA Group Holding Limited shares, and 2.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.55%. AGBA Group Holding Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Meteora Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.21% of the shares, which is about 1.32 million shares worth $2.92 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 3847.0 shares worth $8540.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 13625.0 shares worth $30247.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund held roughly 924.0 shares worth around $2051.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.