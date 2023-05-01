Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AFRM) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 10.36 million shares of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.86, and it changed around -$0.3 or -2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.99B. AFRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.97, offering almost -315.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.58% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.78 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.91 for the current quarter.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.95 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.96% year-to-date, but still down -10.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is -6.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Affirm Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.04 percent over the past six months and at a -47.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -378.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -26.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $370.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Affirm Holdings Inc. to make $390.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $354.76 million and $364.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.30%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.25% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, and 78.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.90%. Affirm Holdings Inc. stock is held by 484 institutions, with Growth Fund Of America Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 21.13 million shares worth $238.14 million.

Amcap Fund, with 3.19% or 7.46 million shares worth $84.08 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.