Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 50.47 million shares of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $89.37, and it changed around $1.93 or 2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.73B. AMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $109.57, offering almost -22.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.94% since then. We note from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.76 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended AMD as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 89.75 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.98% year-to-date, but still up 1.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is -6.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMD is forecast to be at a low of $68.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.62 percent over the past six months and at a -14.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 28 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to make $5.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.89 billion and $6.55 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -67.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.21% per year for the next five years.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, and 73.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.58%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is held by 2,445 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.05% of the shares, which is about 49.02 million shares worth $3.17 billion.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund, with 2.32% or 37.27 million shares worth $2.41 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.