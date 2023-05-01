Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around -$0.08 or -7.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.40M. ATXG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $656.54, offering almost -67584.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.8% since then. We note from Addentax Group Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 165.14K.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

Instantly ATXG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.83% year-to-date, but still up 16.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) is -9.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 66480.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.92 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.00%.

ATXG Dividends

Addentax Group Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.74% of Addentax Group Corp. shares, and 0.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.29%. Addentax Group Corp. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 38502.0 shares worth $41254.0.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 0.06% or 15000.0 shares worth $16072.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14985.0 shares worth $17607.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.