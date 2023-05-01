A Business Review Of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.65 million shares of the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around -$0.02 or -9.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.10M. MOBQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -1443.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Instantly MOBQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1966 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.53% year-to-date, but still down -12.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) is -14.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOBQ is forecast to be at a low of $5.30 and a high of $5.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3212.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.30%.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 09.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.03% of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. shares, and 4.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.71%. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 8881.0 shares worth $4751.0.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund, with 0.16% or 5950.0 shares worth $1457.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.