ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Loss Of -9.24 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares stood at 7.92 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.91, to imply an increase of 2.14% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The ZI share’s 52-week high remains $54.43, putting it -148.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.72. The company has a valuation of $8.64B, with an average of 4.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

After registering a 2.14% upside in the last session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.03 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.36%, and -9.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.23%. Short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw shorts transact 9.97 million shares and set a 2.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.20, implying an increase of 35.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZI has been trading -82.57% off suggested target high and -27.8% from its likely low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are -52.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against -0.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 9.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $300.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $311.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $241.7 million and $267.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.30% before jumping 16.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.19% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -40.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.10% annually.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders hold 9.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.23% of the shares at 98.89% float percentage. In total, 89.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.24 million shares (or 1.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $187.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.44 million shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $314.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.13 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 225.54 million.