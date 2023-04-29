Why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.68, to imply an increase of 10.29% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The GOL share’s 52-week high remains $6.59, putting it -145.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $579.39M, with an average of 0.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GOL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

After registering a 10.29% upside in the last session, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.69 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 10.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.35%, and 8.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.37%. Short interest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) saw shorts transact 3.55 million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.24, implying an increase of 36.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.60 and $7.42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOL has been trading -176.87% off suggested target high and 2.99% from its likely low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares are -11.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 93.09% against 34.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 96.90% this quarter before jumping 100.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $838.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $966.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $658.63 million and $764.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.40% before jumping 26.50% in the following quarter.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.53% of the shares at 0.53% float percentage. In total, 0.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 0.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.77 million shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.06 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 0.66 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.23 million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.61 million.