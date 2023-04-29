Why Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s traded shares stood at 4.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $110.47, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The ABT share’s 52-week high remains $118.74, putting it -7.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $93.25. The company has a valuation of $189.74B, with an average of 6.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Abbott Laboratories (ABT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ABT a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.05.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the last session, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 111.75 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.07%, and 12.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.62%. Short interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) saw shorts transact 12.6 million shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $123.27, implying an increase of 10.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $103.00 and $136.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABT has been trading -23.11% off suggested target high and 6.76% from its likely low.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Abbott Laboratories share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares are 12.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.98% against 21.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -26.60% this quarter before falling -3.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $9.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.78 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.26 billion and $9.68 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.80% before jumping 1.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -0.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.80% annually.

ABT Dividends

Abbott Laboratories has its next earnings report out between July 18 and July 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Abbott Laboratories has a forward dividend ratio of 2.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s Major holders

Abbott Laboratories insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.06% of the shares at 76.48% float percentage. In total, 76.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 53.0 million shares (or 3.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard 500 Index Fund with 40.31 million shares, or about 2.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.43 billion.