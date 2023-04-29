What Could Change After Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Gains 91.89% From The High-Point?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s traded shares stood at 91.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply an increase of 186.52% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The DXF share’s 52-week high remains $0.80, putting it -116.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 91.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.03. The company has a valuation of $7.72M, with an average of 1.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 686.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

After registering a 186.52% upside in the last session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9000 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 186.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 179.59%, and 138.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 97.39%. Short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) saw shorts transact 47170.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.84, implying an increase of 98.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.84 and $24.84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DXF has been trading -6613.51% off suggested target high and -6613.51% from its likely low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited insiders hold 49.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.09% of the shares at 2.16% float percentage. In total, 1.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Securities, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 84866.0 shares (or 0.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31391.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 60623.0 shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $22424.0.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 1.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.0