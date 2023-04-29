Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Gains 44.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply a decrease of -1.53% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The VBLT share’s 52-week high remains $2.20, putting it -1194.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $12.24M, with an average of 2.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VBLT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

After registering a -1.53% downside in the last session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1900 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.82%, and 3.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.42%. Short interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw shorts transact 0.88 million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 96.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VBLT has been trading -2841.18% off suggested target high and -2841.18% from its likely low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before falling -15.40% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $196k and $113k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. insiders hold 12.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.21% of the shares at 18.60% float percentage. In total, 16.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 40323.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6411.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund with 2800.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $336.0.