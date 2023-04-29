United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Have Gained 3.43% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s traded shares stood at 3.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $179.81, to imply an increase of 1.15% or $2.05 in intraday trading. The UPS share’s 52-week high remains $209.39, putting it -16.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $154.87. The company has a valuation of $153.86B, with an average of 4.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) trade information

After registering a 1.15% upside in the last session, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 197.31 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.89%, and -6.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.43%. Short interest in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) saw shorts transact 14.0 million shares and set a 3.82 days time to cover.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Parcel Service Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) shares are 6.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -15.15% against -19.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -22.20% this quarter before falling -10.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $23.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.4 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.77 billion and $24.32 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.30% before dropping -3.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -10.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.99% annually.

UPS Dividends

United Parcel Service Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 24 and July 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Parcel Service Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 6.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.60% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s Major holders

United Parcel Service Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.85% of the shares at 72.85% float percentage. In total, 72.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 22.18 million shares (or 3.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.86 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard 500 Index Fund with 16.87 million shares, or about 2.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.93 billion.