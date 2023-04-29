UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s traded shares stood at 3.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.61, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The UMBF share’s 52-week high remains $99.19, putting it -55.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.28. The company has a valuation of $3.09B, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 453.64K shares over the past 3 months.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the last session, UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 64.58 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.16%, and 6.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.84%. Short interest in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) saw shorts transact 1.02 million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.40, implying an increase of 13.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $66.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UMBF has been trading -25.77% off suggested target high and -3.76% from its likely low.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UMB Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) shares are -20.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.32% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.80% this quarter before jumping 5.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $376.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $378.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $401.13 million and $371.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.10% before jumping 1.80% in the following quarter.

UMBF Dividends

UMB Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 24 and July 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UMB Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.52, with the share yield ticking at 2.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s Major holders

UMB Financial Corporation insiders hold 9.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.41% of the shares at 99.88% float percentage. In total, 90.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 1.78 million shares (or 3.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $161.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund with 1.48 million shares, or about 3.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $133.94 million.