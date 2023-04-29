UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Slid -0.20% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s traded shares stood at 2.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.25, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The UBS share’s 52-week high remains $22.15, putting it -9.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.62. The company has a valuation of $72.04B, with an average of 4.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for UBS Group AG (UBS), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give UBS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

After registering a -0.30% downside in the last session, UBS Group AG (UBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.73 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.20%, and 2.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.87%. Short interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw shorts transact 22.98 million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.79, implying an increase of 14.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.49 and $33.51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UBS has been trading -65.48% off suggested target high and 8.69% from its likely low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UBS Group AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UBS Group AG (UBS) shares are 26.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -130.67% against 6.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.90% this quarter before falling -15.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.79 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 9.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.12% annually.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UBS Group AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 2.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

UBS Group AG insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.39% of the shares at 56.44% float percentage. In total, 56.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 84.93 million shares (or 2.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.59 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx with 39.28 million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jan 30, 2023, these shares were worth $842.89 million.