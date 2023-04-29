Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO): Is This The Time To Buy?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s traded shares stood at 2.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.61, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The TWLO share’s 52-week high remains $123.21, putting it -134.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.00. The company has a valuation of $9.87B, with an average of 3.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

After registering a -0.30% downside in the last session, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.30 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.12%, and -16.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.46%. Short interest in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) saw shorts transact 6.14 million shares and set a 1.83 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82.93, implying an increase of 36.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $110.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWLO has been trading -109.09% off suggested target high and 4.96% from its likely low.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Twilio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares are -29.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 900.00% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 27 analysts is $1 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 27 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.05 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $875.36 million and $943.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.70% before jumping 11.10% in the following quarter.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Twilio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Twilio Inc. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.52% of the shares at 81.39% float percentage. In total, 80.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.31 million shares (or 2.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $260.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF with 4.22 million shares, or about 2.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $281.51 million.