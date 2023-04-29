Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Expected To Grow By 92.0% Or More

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply an increase of 13.79% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The TNXP share’s 52-week high remains $5.02, putting it -865.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $33.61M, with an average of 0.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TNXP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

After registering a 13.79% upside in the last session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5297 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 13.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.45%, and -11.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.40%. Short interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw shorts transact 1.45 million shares and set a 1.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 92.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNXP has been trading -1150.0% off suggested target high and -1150.0% from its likely low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 64.40% this quarter before jumping 52.50% for the next one.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.39% of the shares at 15.40% float percentage. In total, 15.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 0.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund with 0.39 million shares, or about 0.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.15 million.