Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares stood at 2.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.20, to imply a decrease of -0.38% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The TOST share’s 52-week high remains $26.03, putting it -43.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.91. The company has a valuation of $9.51B, with an average of 3.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Toast Inc. (TOST), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TOST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the last session, Toast Inc. (TOST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.37 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.56%, and 8.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.94%. Short interest in Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) saw shorts transact 24.47 million shares and set a 3.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.55, implying an increase of 19.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TOST has been trading -64.84% off suggested target high and 12.09% from its likely low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Toast Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Toast Inc. (TOST) shares are -16.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.06% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -240.00% this quarter before falling -36.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $763.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $905.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $535 million and $675 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.70% before jumping 34.10% in the following quarter.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Toast Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc. insiders hold 5.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.96% of the shares at 89.71% float percentage. In total, 84.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.72 million shares (or 5.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $355.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amcap Fund with 11.14 million shares, or about 3.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $197.74 million.