This Week’s -1.54% Loss In Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Taught Us Something New

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s traded shares stood at 2.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.59, to imply a decrease of -1.60% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The TAK share’s 52-week high remains $17.15, putting it -3.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.28. The company has a valuation of $51.84B, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TAK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

After registering a -1.60% downside in the last session, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.96 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.54%, and 0.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.35%. Short interest in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw shorts transact 5.62 million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.48, implying an increase of 10.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.93 and $29.71 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAK has been trading -79.08% off suggested target high and 16.03% from its likely low.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) shares are 27.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.11% against 12.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -39.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.08% annually.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.06, with the share yield ticking at 6.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Major holders

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.22% of the shares at 2.22% float percentage. In total, 2.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.37 million shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd with 4.37 million shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $72.42 million.

We also have American Mutual Fund Inc and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, American Mutual Fund Inc holds roughly 13.48 million shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $223.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 17.02 million.