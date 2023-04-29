This Is A Time To Invest In MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply an increase of 17.96% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The YGMZ share’s 52-week high remains $6.50, putting it -480.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $26.42M, with an average of 54740.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 68.37K shares over the past 3 months.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

After registering a 17.96% upside in the last session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4100 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 17.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.74%, and -6.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.10%. Short interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 4.39 days time to cover.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on December 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited insiders hold 67.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.62% of the shares at 1.90% float percentage. In total, 0.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 2711.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3876.0.