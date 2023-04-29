There Has Been A 3.68% Incline For Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN). So What’s Next?

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s traded shares stood at 2.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $114.28, to imply an increase of 3.68% or $4.06 in intraday trading. The WYNN share’s 52-week high remains $117.17, putting it -2.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.20. The company has a valuation of $12.94B, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

After registering a 3.68% upside in the last session, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 115.18 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 3.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.15%, and 4.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.57%. Short interest in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw shorts transact 7.51 million shares and set a 3.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $125.04, implying an increase of 8.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WYNN has been trading -31.26% off suggested target high and 31.75% from its likely low.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wynn Resorts Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) shares are 100.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 123.49% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.90% this quarter before jumping 129.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.37 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.42 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $953.33 million and $908.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.60% before jumping 56.60% in the following quarter.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wynn Resorts Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Wynn Resorts Limited insiders hold 15.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.73% of the shares at 83.38% float percentage. In total, 70.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.2 million shares (or 4.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $581.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. with 3.51 million shares, or about 3.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $289.09 million.