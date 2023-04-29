There Has Been A -0.83% Decline For Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM). So What’s Next?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s traded shares stood at 2.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.66, to imply a decrease of -0.83% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The SFM share’s 52-week high remains $35.67, putting it -2.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.56. The company has a valuation of $3.55B, with an average of 1.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SFM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) trade information

After registering a -0.83% downside in the last session, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.14 this Friday, 04/28/23, dropping -0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.68%, and 1.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.07%. Short interest in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) saw shorts transact 16.66 million shares and set a 12.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.00, implying a decrease of -5.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SFM has been trading -15.41% off suggested target high and 27.87% from its likely low.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) shares are 21.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.44% against 6.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.60% this quarter before jumping 3.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.72 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.67 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.64 billion and $1.6 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.60% before jumping 4.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 13.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.84% annually.

SFM Dividends

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s Major holders

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.98% of the shares at 111.67% float percentage. In total, 110.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the company held over 3.86 million shares (or 3.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $123.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF with 3.3 million shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $99.94 million.