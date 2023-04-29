Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Down -4.28% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares stood at 9.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.73, to imply an increase of 2.46% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The TEVA share’s 52-week high remains $11.44, putting it -31.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.78. The company has a valuation of $9.80B, with an average of 10.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

After registering a 2.46% upside in the last session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.78 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 2.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.55%, and -1.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.28%. Short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw shorts transact 15.26 million shares and set a 1.41 days time to cover.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are 0.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.16% against 3.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $3.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.72 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.66 billion and $3.79 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.00% before dropping -1.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -662.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.60% annually.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.06% of the shares at 51.06% float percentage. In total, 51.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 41.61 million shares (or 3.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $368.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Investment Company Of America with 39.84 million shares, or about 3.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $352.59 million.