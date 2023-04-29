Stock Of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Jumped By 3.79 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s traded shares stood at 2.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.07, to imply an increase of 3.33% or $1.71 in intraday trading. The KKR share’s 52-week high remains $60.53, putting it -14.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.77. The company has a valuation of $46.08B, with an average of 2.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) trade information

After registering a 3.33% upside in the last session, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 53.08 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.05%, and 3.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.33%. Short interest in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw shorts transact 9.08 million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KKR & Co. Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) shares are 10.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.15% against 2.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -32.70% this quarter before falling -9.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.48 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.9 billion and $1.78 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -35.70% before dropping -16.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -116.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.65% annually.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KKR & Co. Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 1.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

KKR & Co. Inc. insiders hold 24.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.27% of the shares at 73.54% float percentage. In total, 55.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.63 million shares (or 2.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $911.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Growth Fund Of America Inc with 16.58 million shares, or about 1.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $870.53 million.