Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Shares Fall :-123.09% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s traded shares stood at 4.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.63, to imply an increase of 1.28% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The STLA share’s 52-week high remains $18.97, putting it -14.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.37. The company has a valuation of $52.25B, with an average of 6.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Stellantis N.V. (STLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STLA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

After registering a 1.28% upside in the last session, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.65 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.94%, and -6.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.11%. Short interest in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) saw shorts transact 18.66 million shares and set a 3.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.46, implying an increase of 29.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $37.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STLA has been trading -123.09% off suggested target high and -8.24% from its likely low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stellantis N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares are 22.10% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.82% against 0.60%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stellantis N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Stellantis N.V. insiders hold 24.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.36% of the shares at 65.04% float percentage. In total, 49.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 27.96 million shares (or 0.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $397.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx with 26.73 million shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jan 30, 2023, these shares were worth $420.14 million.