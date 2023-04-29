Should You Expect Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) To Recover From Its 29.23% Gain From Highs?

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply an increase of 30.00% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The MF share’s 52-week high remains $23.70, putting it -1723.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $10.12M, with an average of 16900.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Missfresh Limited (MF), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

After registering a 30.00% upside in the last session, Missfresh Limited (MF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 30.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.04%, and 4.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.97%. Short interest in Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 3.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.66, implying an increase of 95.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.66 and $26.66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MF has been trading -1950.77% off suggested target high and -1950.77% from its likely low.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $263.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $303.86 million.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Missfresh Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Missfresh Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.12% of the shares at 1.12% float percentage. In total, 1.12% institutions holds shares in the company.