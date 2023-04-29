Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) After -62.32% Decline From High?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares stood at 10.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.14, to imply an increase of 2.73% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The JBLU share’s 52-week high remains $11.59, putting it -62.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.18. The company has a valuation of $2.29B, with an average of 10.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give JBLU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

After registering a 2.73% upside in the last session, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.20 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.18%, and 0.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.19%. Short interest in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw shorts transact 19.7 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.48, implying an increase of 15.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JBLU has been trading -54.06% off suggested target high and 15.97% from its likely low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JetBlue Airways Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares are -4.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 177.50% against 34.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 168.10% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $2.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.64 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.44 billion and $2.56 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.90% before jumping 3.40% in the following quarter.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation has its next earnings report out on April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

JetBlue Airways Corporation insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.88% of the shares at 71.11% float percentage. In total, 70.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 31.61 million shares (or 9.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $225.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 28.86 million shares, or about 8.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $206.09 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 10.09 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.94 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 71.0 million.