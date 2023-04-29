Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) After -115.98% Decline From High?

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s traded shares stood at 2.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.21, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The BMBL share’s 52-week high remains $39.33, putting it -115.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.74. The company has a valuation of $3.63B, with an average of 1.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.29 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.58%, and -9.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.49%. Short interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw shorts transact 6.6 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.34, implying an increase of 30.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BMBL has been trading -92.2% off suggested target high and -9.83% from its likely low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bumble Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares are -22.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.86% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 266.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $241.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $256.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $211.2 million and $220.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.20% before jumping 16.40% in the following quarter.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bumble Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Bumble Inc. insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.37% of the shares at 99.96% float percentage. In total, 99.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Jan 30, 2023, the company held over 3.51 million shares (or 2.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund with 2.93 million shares, or about 2.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $61.78 million.