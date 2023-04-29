Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares stood at 2.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.89, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SHLS share’s 52-week high remains $32.43, putting it -55.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.58. The company has a valuation of $3.56B, with an average of 2.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the last session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.75 this Friday, 04/28/23, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.87%, and -3.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.32%. Short interest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw shorts transact 12.06 million shares and set a 3.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.53, implying an increase of 33.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $41.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHLS has been trading -96.27% off suggested target high and -5.31% from its likely low.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shoals Technologies Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares are -8.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.46% against 32.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 71.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $97.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $113.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $67.98 million and $73.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.20% before jumping 54.20% in the following quarter.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. insiders hold 3.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.08% of the shares at 96.35% float percentage. In total, 93.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.9 million shares (or 2.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $88.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is iShares Russell 2000 ETF with 3.04 million shares, or about 1.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $74.56 million.